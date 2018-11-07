H&M and Moschino’s coveted collaboration launches this week – and it’s coming to Manchester

Want designer clothes on a student budget? Well, it gives us great pleasure to tell you that you’re in luck. Luxury Italian fashion house Moschino has teamed up with global brand H&M for what is already being dubbed the collection of the season.

It is no exaggeration to say that the line is a big deal. A star-studded catwalk show debuted the pieces in New York last week and had us drooling with fashion envy. Clad in the collection were the hottest models around, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and Joan Smalls. Also joining in the fun and showing them all how it’s done was the legendary Naomi Campbell.

A further factor that makes this collaboration so great is its ideology. “I hate the idea of exclusivity in fashion,” said Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott before his art graced the runway. “I’m all about the democratisation, about reaching people who can’t normally afford this stuff.”

Scott is confident in the launch and has commented on its necessity in these troubling times. “I want to be a bright light in the midst of so much darkness; people need a moment, a break from it.”

He’s not wrong about him bringing the brightness. The collection is bold – think hot pink and cartoons and glam galore. T-shirts bearing a streetwear-clad Mickey Mouse, glimmering gold combat trousers, and vibrant faux furs, to name just a few, make up the impressive and lively range. The accessories are worth looking out for too; padded hats, foil bags, and heavy-duty chains are ready to be added to your wardrobe. The line even allows you to keep looking Fallow cool – a choice of puffa jackets will be on sale too.

The collection includes men’s, women’s and even – wait for it – dogs’ pieces to get your whole gang looking as stylish as ever.

“So how much am I needing to spend to get my hands on all this?” we hear you ask. Well, the answer really depends on how you’re feeling. Prices start at just £7.99 for accessories and £17.99 for clothing. However, if you fancy a bit of a spontaneous mid-semester, stress-induced splurge, some of the limited edition pieces will set you back by a whopping £299.99.

As we all know, living in the jam-packed, culturally-thriving city of Manchester is a daily gift, but this week sees it get even better. You have been blessed with being a mere walk away from one of only five stores in the UK that will stock pieces from the range. H&M’s Market Street branch is already preparing its Moschino stock for the big launch.

The Moschino x H&M range will go live online and in selected stores this Thursday (8th November). But make sure you’re hasty – these pieces won’t be around for long.