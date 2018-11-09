SU maintains so-called ‘clapping ban’ as votes are delayed at November Senate

The University of Manchester Students’ Union Senate has doubled down on its controversial so-called ‘clapping ban’, with 53% either abstaining or voting against a measure to revoke the original policy which recently caused a media storm.

A proposal was put forward at November’s Senate to formally revoke the ‘ban’ on clapping, arguing that the BSL sign language policy “excludes blind people for participating”.

The Senate also voted to amend its constitution, a motion was passed by 77% for the ‘T’ to be added back into the SU’s recognised definition of ‘LGBQ+’.

In total, nine proposals were supposed to have been debated and voted on during November’s Senate, and part-time officer elections were supposed to have been held. However, there were a number of technical issues and procedural complaints with part-time officer voting, so the election was postponed. As a result, the session ran over time considerably, so only two of the nine proposals were voted on.

The seven proposals which were not voted on will now roll over to the Senate’s December meeting for consideration, which is likely to disappoint some campaign groups.

The environment would have been a big focus of November’s senate. Four out of eight policy proposals were related to environmental issues, including one that would have made the Students’ Union officially support ‘Extinction Rebellion’, the pressure group that recently caused chaos by blocking Oxford Road in protest.

Other proposals that were not voted on related to the inclusion and advocacy of QTIPOC (Queer, Trains, Intersex, People of Colour) and the SU supporting the fight for marriage equality in Northern Ireland.

The Senate also didn’t get to vote on endorsing the #MisogynyIsHate campaign, despite a member of the audience noting that it was a time-sensitive measure.

Following the so-called ‘clap-gate’ scandal which arose out of the first Senate of the academic year in September, attendees were asked at November’s Senate to “take extra care” if they wanted to report on the proceedings.

Senate is the highest decision-making body at the Students Union, meeting six times a year. The next Senate will be held on Thursday 8th December.

The Mancunion has reached out to representatives from Extinction Rebellion and #MisogynyIsHate for comment.