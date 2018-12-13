GMP appeal for information following ear attack

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information after part of a man’s ear was bitten off outside a city centre venue.

Around 11.30pm on Saturday, 8th December, police were called to Impossible Manchester to reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the venue, which opened in 2017 after a £3 million refurbishment, they discovered a man in his twenties had had part of his ear bitten off. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Two other men in their twenties were also discovered to have minor injuries after the disturbance.

The Peter Street venue is situated directly opposite the Albert Hall and Albert’s Schloss.

A 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault and affray. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Natalie McDonald of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Manchester and we will do whatever we can to find those who use it to cause fear on our streets.

“We know that there were a lot of people in the area at the time – some of whom may have information crucial to our investigation.

“Please call our dedicated team of detectives with whatever information you have.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4409 quoting reference number 2382 of 08/12/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.