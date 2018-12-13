Primary school children takeover All FM

AdkinsOn Friday 14th December, children from Chapel Street Primary School, Levenshulme, will be presenting all day live on All FM 96.9. From 9 am to 7 pm the children will be hosting shows on a range of topics from sports to maths and everything in between. The children will be interviewing people in their communities, hosting live music, and celebrating Christmas live on air.

Twenty pupils are being trained by All FM so they can design, write, present and produce their own live radio shows.

ALL FM Director, Ed Connole said, “It’s going to be a very exciting day. This project isn’t just about talking on the mic, but learning the skills and craft behind creating a radio show. They’re a very talented group and we’re looking forward to hearing their shows.’

The project is supported by Manchester City Council, Children in Need and One Manchester’s Community Soup initiative.

Chapel Street Head teacher, Sally Lowe says ‘This is a wonderful opportunity for our children to get involved in the community, applying their creativity and skills in a really exciting forum’.

All FM 96.9 has been training and broadcasting for nearly eighteen years, and currently has over 110 volunteer presenters.

They seek to train volunteers in all aspects of radio production: devising a show, interview skills, and using the software. All in aid of communication skills, employability skills and confidence.

Tune in to All FM 96.9 from 9am on Friday or online.