Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has gone beyond the popular Peter Parker. Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman and unlike previous versions, this story is led by Miles Molares, voiced by Shameik Moore, as he learns the ropes to become Spider-Man.

The movie introduces Miles, the first biracial (African-American and Latin-American) Spider-Man, especially to the audience that was not previously acquainted with Spider-Man. Following Miles’ exposure to none other than a radioactive spider, his adventure begins after witnessing Peter Parker’s (Spider-Man’s) death who had just given him a crucial task to fulfill. Different to those found in the comics or other movies, this scenario occurs in a unique alternate dimension in which five different Spider-Men from different parallel universes are all brought together: an older, tired, depressed Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, and Peni Parker.

The group combines their forces to beat the infamous Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) – usually battling Daredevil – and other celebrated villains such as the Green Goblin, and Doctor Octopus. Miles Morales goes through a stunned reaction when encountering all these heroes all while struggling at his new ‘elitist’ school, but manages to find a teacher within Peter Parker. If that’s not enough, the movie does not fail to also include the sensitive and heart-warming family figures we love — previously found in Aunt May’s or Uncle Ben’s characters — through Miles’ parents and uncle.

The film offers a classic, yet fresh take on the familiar superhero and brings the comic books to life better than ever before and is nuanced with layers of comedy, action, teachable moments and emotions. The animation is moreover stunning as it combines faux-stop-motion with graffiti-like urban styling, as much as it also perpetuates authenticity with the use of comic book panels, comments and subtle breaking of the fourth wall – an invisible wall separating the characters which the audience are aware of. Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse has officially been nominated for the Golden Globes up against The Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Due to the funny, tragic, and relatable nature of Spider-Man, and the diversity this movie brings, it is enjoyable for a wide-ranging audience. The story remains true to the original story-line. It keeps us wanting more with the always-awaited post-credit scene too, “with great power comes great responsibility.”

5/5.