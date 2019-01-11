Live Review: WHP & Kaluki Presents ‘All Night Long’

Kaluki, the Manchester based record label we all know and love, took over one of the final instalments at Store Street for The Warehouse Project — in a clear bid to make the job of reviewing the night easier, there were only three of their finest DJs playing. In other words, three men with the combined age of a centenarian, and the stamina of toddlers on tangfastics rocking the heck out.

Needless to say, it was quite fun.

With so much experience between Skream, Eats Everything, and Joseph Capriati, it is hard to see how they decided who got to play in which room; however, it was that lucky son-of-a-gun Joe that took pride of place in the biggest. Location did not matter though, as the energy levels (and crowd) were incredibly high throughout.

I had never seen Store Street so packed, I’m sure in some part down to the move from Store Street, but mainly for the talent on offer. Personally only having these three behind the decks was a huge attraction, with ample time to sample each, and the guarantee of class-A music from three of my favourite deejays.

Techno, of course, was the name of the game for the night. JC brought the thumping bass, Eats Everything playing the well-known wordy bangers, and Skream playing it all with a healthy dose of who knows what. The Main room, as always, was a Godless sweat-pit, and Mr Capriati did his best not to calm it down. The build-ups were long, and the drops heavy, as is his style. The lighting and visual effects also deserve a special mention, blinding the audience to near painful levels, as was needed for the early hours of the morning.

The Bristol-based Eats Everything was based in Room 2, and boy did we feast. Every few songs, wry smiles would spread around the floor at the recognition of a familiar tune being cued in. His huge stage presence reeked of confidence. Leaving the room was always difficult, certainly for some so difficult, they never left, glued obediently to the front of the stage. He has truly performed everywhere so to hear so much of him in one night in Manchester was a treat, to say the least.

And of course that leaves Mr Skream: during his career, many of his performances have been dosed with drama, and all of them have been lively. Tonight was no different. While he is a talented DJ, it is his eclectic mix of techno, disco, and voodoo-bass that puts him on par with his two colleagues. His location in Room 3 was perfect, as it was always heaving, good for short sweaty intervals, and every trip back, hearing a different genre. His stamina was incredible, and going back to see him at 3:30 am was like a shot of adrenaline. He is no doubt made (or filled) with sterner stuff.

I am in no doubt that I will not be able to go to such a setup, hosting such a line-up, at such an outstanding venue for a good while; and so it is with tears in my eyes, joy in my heart, and a moderate case of tinnitus in my ears, I wave goodbye to Store Street for the last time.

9/10.