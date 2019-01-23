National Companies Moving to Manchester

Manchester’s reputation as a world class city has been growing rapidly and the UK’s second city has been attracting an increasing number of businesses. As companies recognise the growing opportunities available in the North West city, investors are also choosing mancunian property as a viable investment option.

Companies like Google, Amazon, Freshfields, LLP, and Microsoft have all opened offices in Manchester, bringing increased job opportunities to the city and establishing it as an economic powerhouse in its own right.

Online giant Amazon is set to open its first office in Manchester, in the Hanover Building in the Northern Quarter. The company plans to hire 1,000 more technology, research, and other skilled workers, recognising Manchester’s growing appeal as a centre for innovation. It has also been reported that Amazon are exploring a much larger campus style development in the city centre, showing that interest in investing in Manchester is coming from some of the world’s leading companies.

The UK manager for Amazon, Doug Gurr, said: “These are Silicon Valley jobs in Britain, and further cement our long-term commitment to the UK.

“Manchester was at the heart of the industrial revolution and has a fantastic history of innovation. The city offers an incredibly talented workforce and a budding tech scene with some of the most exciting, fast-growing tech companies in the UK situated here.”

There has also been a considerable rise in the number of businesses leaving London for Manchester, with the costs of doing business in the capital proving harder to meet than ever before. The BBC’s move to MediaCityUK was one of the biggest signals in confidence the northern city has received, with hundreds of media professionals relocating north.

The incredible transformation of MediaCityUK has turned it into an international hub for innovation, technology, and creativity. ITV, Ericcson, dock10, and Kellogg’s, along with over 250 other media and digital businesses have chosen the new state of the art site as a base, boosting Manchester’s reputation for new and innovative businesses.

Broadband provider TalkTalk has also recently confirmed a move to Salford. The company already has business and technology teams based there, and in 2018 it announced that hundreds of roles would be relocating to Salford. The company announced that transferring its headquarters outside of London was part of a plan to simplify operations, bring the whole team together, and create hundreds of high quality, technical, digital jobs, as well as new graduate and apprenticeship programmes.

The high volume of technology and digital firms based in Manchester shows a direct comparison with other UK cities and just how well it is performing. With huge population growth, and some of the highest jobs growth in the country, it is obvious why so many businesses are choosing to move to Manchester.

Property investment experts like RW Invest have seen an increased interest in property in Manchester, with the number of businesses moving there continuing to grow. International investors are far more aware of the lucrative opportunities Manchester can offer.