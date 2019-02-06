A Balancing Act: Manchester City Council’s 2019/2020 budget released

On the 31 January Manchester City Council released the draft budget for 2019/2020. Completing a three year commitment. The budget will scrutinised by a number of committees, before being considered by the Council’s executive on 13 February. According to the Council’s press release, it will meet the three year plan, even with pressures on funding. Which Sir Richard Leese, the leader of Manchester City Council claims “is hitting cities like Manchester hardest”.

A large amount of the budget (51%) will continue to be provided in the caring for vulnerable adults and children, reflecting the demands of residents. These prioritise will continue to shape the budget’s balance, with growing need for both adult and children’s social care. An additional sum of £12m has been made available through government funding to tackle the demand of residents. The issues raised relate mainly to Social Care Services. Since 2010 these services have been deprived due to the spending power of Manchester City Council. In the eight years since the Council’s Spending Power has been reduced by £179m (29%) . A unacceptable 13% greater loss than the national average (16%), leaving spending power per head the 10th worst in England (£355). The City Council does have the option to increase the Council’s element of the bill by 1%, but will stick to the 3.49% level as agreed at the start of the three year budget.

More investment will be made into areas valued most according to Council’s assessment. Child services care will receive £13.6m, £10.8m more than the £2.8m agreed. Investment for Adult Social care will increase by £7.6m, taking total spending to £11.4m. A necessary £4.3m will go toward homelessness services, whose support is vital during more extreme winters. While the £100m highway improvement programme will go ahead. With major schemes expected to appear online this year, including £1.7m to be spent on repairing potholes.

Attempting to cope with austerity and greater demand on social services the Council has aimed to “ensure our budget continues to balance, while maintaining and investing in the vital services – from homelessness services to waste collections – that matter most to Manchester people.”