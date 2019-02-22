Eight-time world squash champion Nicol David will retire at season’s end

Malaysian eight-time world squash champion Nicol David has announced that she will retire at the end of the season. The 35-year-old spent nine years as world number one between 2006 and 2015, amassing eight World Championship titles.

In her 18 years as a profession squash player, David has won 81 tour titles in 102 finals appearances, both of which are records in the women’s game. In addition, David has a remarkable 83% win rate on tour being victorious in 567 of her 680 games.

The final tournament of her illustrious career will be the British Open in May or, if she qualifies, the World Tour Finals in June. Talking about her decision to retire in a statement David said: “This decision has been thought through for quite some time and I do know that this is my last season.”

“Competing on tour and being in these amazing venues all around the world is the first thing I’ll miss. However, I’m going to make the most of it over these next few months the best I can.”

“After having time to reflect, I can honestly say that staying at No.1 for nine years in a row is what stands out for me most. I never fully understood it until I was not there anymore. I’m very proud of this achievement. I love squash with all my heart, and it will always play an important role in my life.”

“Thank you to all my fans, my supporters and my followers for joining me on my journey throughout all these years. I would like to enjoy my last few tournaments together with everyone throughout this campaign, and I would like to encourage all of you to keep on rooting for me. The dream remains.”