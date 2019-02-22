Students with outstanding fines denied accessing exam results

Students that owe outstanding fines to the University of Manchester will be prevented from viewing the results of their January exams, it has been confirmed.

An email was sent out revealing that students with a ‘negative service indicator’ on their record would be unable to access results on the online system.

The restriction applies to students from the School of Arts, Languages, and Culture (SALC), who have their marks published online on 22nd February.

It remains unclear as to whether students would be able to request collection of their exam results in-person. The email advised contacting the Credit Control Team for further assistance with the issue.

A negative service indicator can include a range of fines and penalties, ranging from an unpaid library charge, to an application for student finance that has not been properly processed, or has not paid in full, necessary tuition fees.

There are also more contentious fines, including a £200 fee for registering online late at the start of the academic year.

The move to withhold results has stirred controversy, with widespread frustration that financial constraints could prevent students from continuing with their university work as normal.

While possibly seen as an effective way of assuring that unpaid charges are collected, many will argue that universities should be supportive of students facing penalties, as the financial hardship of university life may make additional costs difficult to pay.

Back in September, it was revealed that the average student loan falls short of average university living expenses by around £141.83 per month.

It also appears that those with fines could be unfairly disadvantaged by missing the period for written exam feedback, that lasts from 25th February to 8th March.

A third-year English Literature with Creative Writing student, who wished to remain unnamed, raised concern over the effect the withholding of results could have on final years applying for postgraduate programmes: “I know a lot of my friends are considering applying for Masters courses, and exam results are very important because most Masters courses give conditional offers based on 3rd year exam results.

“As an English Literature student, many of my peers have incurred library fines as we have to borrow a large amount books for our course.”