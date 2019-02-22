The best new makeup releases

Brands have certainly wasted no time so far this year, kick-starting 2019 with a bang with some amazing and coveted launches. Here is a roundup of some of the most noteworthy to date, and a discussion of whether these products have truly been worth their hype.

Tarte Face Tape Foundation: Tarte has re-released its Shape Tape Foundation following the success of the Shape Tape Concealer that took the beauty community by storm in the last few years. The concealer has become a staple product for many in their beauty regime due to its unparalleled, creamy full-coverage formula, and luckily enough the foundation has been promised to deliver the same. The release follows a preliminary controversy as the original launch of the foundation back in early 2018 reached public outcry due to the sheer lack of shades for people of colour. However, this time around the high hopes of fans has seemingly been met, with a much-advanced formula and celebration of the diverse tones available, with it being launched in 50 shades.

Fenty Beauty Concealers: Fenty Beauty is one of the most talked about makeup brands ever with its accommodating shade ranges, celebrating inclusivity and much-needed diversity within the beauty community. This year it has released 50 concealers and eight setting powders alongside the original 40 shades of foundation, that has similarly been given a boost of an extra 10 colours. The concealers shades are coordinated to the colour of the foundations, so you can achieve the most flawless base with the combination of both. The concealers have left the beauty community stunned with the formula being compared to cult favourites such as the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer with the full coverage of the Tarte Shape Tape. Grab this while you can as they are selling fast and seems to be worth the colossal hype.

Huda Beauty Matte and Metal Melted Double Ended Shadow: Huda Beauty is one of the most Instagram-famous brands with endless engagement online. The cult favourite has recently had a secondary launch of its newest shades of its Matte and Metallic liquid eyeshadow duos. The new matte colours include a sunny yellow, a turquoise green, a baby pink, a skin-coloured brown and lastly a warm brown. Each matte is accompanied by a shiny metallic colour. These duos have spread like wildfire on Instagram, as their easy blending formula allow you to create the most glam eye looks in just only two quick steps. The metallic shadows can also be used further to create the sharpest cut crease looks that can give the most amateur individuals the skills of a professional make up artist. A definite one to watch, I personally will be buying the warm brown for its everyday glam appeal.

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual: Another duo product that has launched this year is a two-step cleansing system that is said to give the goddess glow and replenish the skin of much-needed nutrients. In step one, the main ingredients of citrus oil with vitamin C and rose, bergamot and lavender essential oils brighten skin to give you that healthy radiance that we all need in this harsh weather. Step two is a charcoal-based detoxifier that purifies the skin. This combination is sure to give the skin much-needed boost. This is another investment that can have a big impact, as certainly the key to a perfect makeup look is the skin prep, after all.