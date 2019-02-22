University sport round-up: Women’s Futsal 9-1 winners

As another Wednesday rolled around students from all different backgrounds and courses joined together to represent the university in their respective sports. The week would bring both wins and losses, and some extraordinarily tight results.

A successful day was had by both the men’s and women’s badminton 1st teams. A 5-3 victory over Keele saw the women safely through to the next round of the Northern Conference Cup, while the men dispatched of Leeds 6-2 to leap-frog the Yorkshire rivals in their division.

The universities two basketball 1st teams saw perhaps the most exciting action of the day. The men’s team edged a tight victory over Chester in the Northern 1A league – ending the season as champions is a real possibility if the team makes the most of their games in hand.

However, the women’s basketball side narrowly lost out 46-48 to York. Although their cup run is over, holding a strong lead over their Northern 2B league, the cup loss may help focus their attention back to promotion.

The return of the Champions League has brought with it much talk about football. However, it was the women’s futsal team that produced one of the performances of the week. A 9-1 win over the University of Stirling meant they move on to the next stage of the trophy cup.

Rugby Union saw a whole host of results over the course of the week, with the men’s 3rd team scoring an emphatic 59-0 win over local rivals Salford to an excruciating 33-31 loss for the men’s 1sts against Strathclyde.

The women’s 1sts put yet another solid performance in with their Northern 1A division 22-0 victory over Sheffield. Back to back fixtures against the league’s bottom placed side could help propel Manchester women right up the table.

As the season reaches its most vital moments each week will prove instrumental in Manchester’s sporting successes. It seems that our sporting representatives are not flagging as the season progresses and could all be in for an exciting run in to Easter.