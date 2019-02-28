Meet the Ghanaian Society

The Ghanaian Society, despite only being formed this year, is already planning on having a big impact on student life.

The main idea of the society is to come together to provide support for Ghanaian students both currently on campus and those about to start. It’s a place where students can share experiences and coach others about how best to survive on campus. They’ve also set up a buddy system to help provide support to prospective students, giving them top tips on what to bring and what not to bring, advice on travel arrangements, and any advice that might help a fresher settle in.

However, the support doesn’t just stop there. They also help connect students with the alumni network so that every student in the society can improve their job prospects.

Coming to university can be a stressful enough time as it is, but the Ghanaian Society are on hand to make that transition a little bit easier.

Besides providing support for these students, the society also wants to share aspects of Ghanaian culture with students here at the university. They’ve got big things planned, starting with a celebration for the Ghanaian Independence Day, which is on 6th March. They’re hoping that this event will showcase the culture, structure, and above all, the hospitality of Ghanaian life.

Kwame Asamoah Kwarteng, the interim President of the society, told me “we know that Ghana is a country that’s very popular for volunteering, so we’re here to give students a free consultation before they go”.

“We’re planning on joining the Ghana Union on Saturday March 9, to have our 62nd Independence Day Musical Concert, where you’ll be treated to the nicest Ghanaian music, including Hiplife and Highlife, and dance, including Azonto and Kete. It will be at Freedom House, Chippenham Road, Ancoats M4 6FF, and we’d like to invite everyone to be there.”

Expect dance, food, music, and handmade Ghanaian fabrics – if you’ve ever wanted to learn about Ghana and its culture, this is the place to do it. The society will also be a showcasing some of the lesser known areas of the country’s culture too.

“Did you know,” Kwame asks me, “that Ghana is actually the second largest producer of cocoa in the world?”

As well as what is sure to be some of the best chocolate around, the society will also be showcasing another of Ghana’s favourite products, shea butter. If you want to get involved in the event, make sure you keep an eye on their Facebook page for further details.

Moving forward, the society wants to expand their events, holding public lectures and seminars about the history and culture of Ghana for all students to get involved in, as well as making sure that they really get involved in the Students’ Union. They also want to organise trips and volunteering sessions for students.

“It’s really important to us that we give some of our skills back to the community”.

“Ghana has such a unique story. We have lecturers, MPs, and even a (recently resigned) cabinet minister in Britain and we really want to showcase the very best of our culture by having more cultural exchange events.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Ghanaian society and find out more about what they do, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Alternatively, WhatsApp them on +233206371598.