Federer’s 100-up and there’s more to come

Countless masterclass performances from Roger Federer have become the norm for tennis throughout the duration of the 21st century.

Bursting on to the scene with his first title at the Milan Indoors tournament when he was just 19 years of age, almost twenty years on, it is astonishing that Federer is still winning titles, and he feels that there is more to come.

“We’ll see how much more I have left in the tank,” the 37-year-old added after stating, “reaching 100 is an absolute dream come true for me.”

The 6-4 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Dubai moved Federer to just 9 titles behind the all-time record holder Jimmy Connors.

However, the tennis legend seemed to not be fussed about the record: “We’re living in a day and age when all the records have to be shattered,” he said. “Not for me. I am just happy I am still healthy”.

Federer’s comments after the game highlight the class that he has brought to the court throughout his glittering career.

A record 20 Grand Slams belongs to the evergreen Swiss star. However, perhaps what will be most remembered is his famous rivalry with Rafael Nadal, a match that grabbed the attention of the whole world whenever it took place.

Although some may view the career of Federer with a kind of misty-eyed nostalgia, the reality is far from over.

After revealing that he has already signed up for the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Championships, his career is showing no signs of slowing down.

With Federer still in the top 10 of the ATP World Rankings, and Djokovic and Nadal placed 1 and 2 respectively, tennis’ most dominant players of the last decade and more are showing no signs of slowing down.