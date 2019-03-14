Ronnie’s 1000 up

In a question about snooker, the general answer is Ronnie O’Sullivan. There’s no doubt about it, the man is a genius with a cue at his fingertips.

The 43-year-old made 1,000 career centuries in his recent 10-4 Players Championship final victory over Neil Robertson.

For those who don’t rigorously follow snooker, O’Sullivan’s 1,000th century puts him 225 centuries ahead of his nearest challenger, Stephen Hendry.

The five-time world champion stated: “it’s a special moment with the crowd. You never know what to expect and I’ve never had that before, everyone cheering every ball as it was going in towards the end.”

The snooker legend went in to the match knowing he needed three centuries to reach four figures, something he achieved in a rather cool style.

The Englishman gave the crowd at Preston Guild Hall something to remember as he switched his cue to his weaker hand before rolling the red into the pocket.

It seemed to be a day for milestones, as Ronnie was taking part in his 50th career final, making him arguably the most experienced man in the history of snooker.

Sullivan went 4-0 up in the final, before Robertson managed to make a frame back. The next two frames, however, belonged to the man of the day.

O’Sullivan fittingly managed to round off the match with his 1,000th century, winning the 35th title of his career in the same place that he won his very 1st.

For some reason, the snooker star took up an Australian accent for most of his recent interviews, and so he left us with his reaction to the achievement in the phrasing: “That was fantastic, mate, and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”