The Chanteuse comes to Club Academy

On Wednesday the 27th March, why not branch out into the world of French music? It promises to be an aptly European way to purge those Brexit blues, with a Q&A session, followed by a performance of the Manchester-based, The Chanteuse.

Lucy Hope, a.k.a, The Chanteuse specialises in covers of 1960s-1970s French songs, think Charles Aznavour, Françoise Hardy, and Serge Gainsbourg. The University of Manchester French department has organised this free event, which is open to all students, in tandem with undergraduate students, who will lead the Q&A session.

The Chanteuse’s performance, which will take place in Club Academy, follows the recent release of an album of songs written by French author and Nobel Prize winner of Literature, Patrick Mondiano. The French department describes how her jazz-influenced music “brings to life some of the perennial attributes of French popular music – romance and melancholy, protest and sensuality.”

“The discussion will cover Lucy’s musical inspiration, her Channel-hopping career, the similarities and contrasts between France and the UK’s popular music cultures, possibly the benefits of bilingualism.”

So if you’re craving the continental, make sure to come along to Club Academy on the 27th. The event will be a fascinating insight into The Chanteuse’s creative processes as well as an opportunity to listen to iconic songs from her new album, ‘Mondiano’.

The event will take place on Wednesday the 27th March from 4pm to 6pm and is free to attend for all students.