Manchester Students’ Union May Senate: As it happened

|
Officer Progress Reports
Fatima Abid also provides an update on the Greater Manchester Student Assembly (GMSA) – she says she’s held a positive meeting with Andy Burnham on the plans, with Burnham even saying he’ll attend all GMSA meetings, with relevant Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) staff along with him.
Abid is also planning on hosting a reception for all the newly-elected Mancunian SU officers.
Lizzy Haughton confirms Pangaea is going, as we reported earlier today, but also indicates there’ll be a new student-run festival for next year with a different name and format.
She’s also planning for next year, her second and final year as Activities and Development Officer.
Riddi Viswanathan, International Students’ Officer gives us her final progress report as it’s the last Senate she’ll attend.
She reveals that the University’s finance committee have committed to reducing international placement year tuition fee from 50% to 20% from September 2020.
“This is a major win for the SU and I hope this measure will encourage more students to go on placements thereby bridging attainment gap”, she adds.
As she leaves the SU in June, she also is planning a handover for her successor, Jake Garrett.
Shamima Khonat, Sara Heddi, Olivia Meisl have sent their apologies on to Senate so there’s no report from them. That effectively means there’s no final Officer progress report for Sara Heddi as she was to provide a verbal report.
Deej Malik-Johnson, Welfare Officer, has not arrived but has not sent apologies.
Sara Khan then takes the stage, highlighting some work with the NUS, as well as stuff on LGBT survey, decolonise, and SU accessibility. Gender neutral toilets are also on Khan’s agenda: “I have been working with the part-time Trans Officers to lobby for better gender neutral toilet provision this semester. We met with Michelle Harper of the Estates team, and with Patrick Johnson, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion”.
“We are continuing to lobby for this model to be adopted and publicly supported by EDI and Estates for all new builds and refurbishments”.
Sara is the last officer to deliver a progress report.