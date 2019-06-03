Preview: Estival 2019

The Manchester University Music Society (MUMS) are back with Estival 2019 – the ultimate celebration of student musical talent on campus.

Estival 2019 takes place throughout this week all over campus, and The Mancunion have picked out some this year’s highlights for you to get involved in.

Ever wanted to just try your hand at playing an instrument? Well, the grade 1-athon is the product of real, actual musicians doing that. Each of MUMS society will learn an instrument to grade 1 level in only a month, and having taken the exam to prove they’re adept at it, will play in a large symphony orchestra. MUMS are predicting hilarious results, and we don’t doubt them.

Moving further up the quality scale, Thursday’s New Sounds of Manchester concert will present an opportunity to sample some of the best new talent coming out of the Martin Harris Centre. “Comprising of varying forces and styles”, according to MUMS, “this concert has something for everyone”.

Our third and final pick is an old favourite: The MUMS Big Band. Playing in Academy 3 in the Students’ Union, the Big Band will be performing a variety of big band and vocal chart classics, with MUMS saying the big band will also be “covering a number of different genres, with music by artists ranging from Alicia keys to Tom Misch, bellowhead to flume”, also featuring “many different guest singers”.

There’s something for everyone, so don’t miss out!

For more information, head to the Estival 2019 Facebook page.