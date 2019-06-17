Grads have a ball in Whitworth Hall

With exams over and graduation looming, the Students’ Union (SU) would like to send their congratulations to all students graduating this year, and also deliver a special ‘thank you’ to all those who attended The University of Manchester Students’ Union Official Graduation Ball.

The official Grad Ball only takes place once a year, and always promises to be a unique way to celebrate graduating with friends from any course in a beautiful venue.

Last week, the Graduation Ball took place at the Whitworth Hall and provided a meaningful way to wind down after students’ hard work over the last few years.

Students told The Mancunion that they believed “the venue was beautiful, the band was amazing and I think for the food and free drinks you got it was decent value for money”. Another added that it was “mesmerising to hold it in the Whitworth Hall”.

Lizzy Haughton, SU Activities Officer, said: “Congratulations to all students coming to the end of their courses and for finishing the gruelling exam period. It’s so exciting to celebrate the end of such a monumental achievement in students’ lives.

“The SU is so happy to provide students with the event they deserve at this time of year!”

This is advertorial for the University of Manchester Students’ Union.