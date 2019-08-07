New podcast celebrates ‘Strong Manchester Women’

MIC Media has launched a podcast which tells the stories of fourteen inspirational women from across Manchester.

Each episode is a conversation with the change-makers, activists, and trailblazers who make Manchester and beyond a better place to live, work, and play.

Supported by the Manchester City Council and The Pankhurst Trust, Strong Manchester Women is the latest production from MIC, a Manchester social enterprise ran by Hyde-based audio producer, Vic Elizabeth Turnbull.

Featured guests including champion boxer Stacey Copeland, 90-year-old Pride of Manchester winning gardener Dena Murphy, and Trans Creative Artistic Director Kate O’Donnell.

One of the women profiled is Sarah Judge, a councillor for Manchester City Council and Lead Member for Women. She says that the campaign and subsequent podcast is important to help celebrate everyday women: “The women profiled in the campaign and podcast are normal women like you and me, women you may not have heard of before.

“With women’s rights and issues by no means solved, I hope the Strong Manchester Women campaign can inspire more women to rise up and make a difference, no matter who they are, or where they come from.”

The Strong Manchester Women podcast was inspired by Manchester City Council’s annual campaign of the same name.

Portraits of from the campaign will be on display in the Pankhurst Centre, the birthplace of the suffragette movement, throughout summer.

Dr Tessa Chynoweth, Curator at the Pankhurst Centre, believes the podcast will leave a lasting legacy for the campaign: “Manchester has a history of very strong women: women who were forces to be reckoned with, who started movements, smash glass ceilings, and stand up for their rights!

“We’re so pleased to support this podcast and show the world the latest Manchester HERoes.”

Strong Manchester Women is free to listen to online and is available on Apple and Google Podcasts and Spotify. Episodes are released weekly.

Tags: Emmeline Pankhurst, inspirational women, Pankhurst Centre, podcast, women in media