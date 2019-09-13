£1000 National Book Tokens Prize

You may have already heard of the National Book Tokens Scheme. It comes from the same people who bring you World Book Day and now they’re offering book-specific financial aid for students.

Uni is very much about books, books, books. They’re expensive, but you definitely need to be reading. They’re mainly for academic purposes, but having a non-degree related book on the go can provide some much-needed relief.

The National Book Tokens Scheme is providing an unmissable opportunity for students. To help ease the cost of learning, National Book Tokens are offering a £1000/€1100 award for students to spend on books. According to The National Student Money Survey, 79% of students have money worries, so a little help here can go a long way!

All you need to do is find somebody who will nominate you for the award. They can access the National Book Token website and fill out a quick form on their website. If you win, they’ll also receive a £50/€60 gift card to spend on books. You could even band together with a couple of coursemates and buy the books you all need for the year. There are 26 bookshops around Manchester that will accept the book tokens, so places to spend them are plentiful.

The competition closes on the 20th of October 2019. Awards will be announced shortly after this.

So, visit the website, ask your nearest and dearest to nominate you, and secure the opportunity to fund your book expenses for the academic year.

Best of luck!