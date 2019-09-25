Artefact of the Week: John Rylands Library

From the Simon building to The Tower, you’d think the University had acquired exclusively ugly buildings. But beyond the student-hub of the Oxford Road Corridor lies a gem in Deansgate.

The John Ryland’s library is stunning, and has recently been named as one of the most beautiful libraries in Europe. It is often lazily compared to Hogwarts, but don’t let the possibility of adults running around the library in gowns put you off. A particular highlight of the building, opened in 1900, is the historic reading room. Open to the public, it’s a study space so beautiful that it almost offsets the stress of pending deadlines. Almost. And who wants to be crying in the background of tourists photos?

The library was built in memory of Manchester’s first multi-millionaire, John Rylands, funded by his wife Enriqueta and designed by Basil Champney. Although it opened its doors for the first time 1900, in 1972 it merged with the University of Manchester Library, and in 2003 a new entrance wing was entered.

The combination of modern and gothic-style architecture within the entrance is especially pleasing. The tall white walls beautifully exhibit art, while framing some of the original windows. The glass entrance allows the building to reflect the grandeur of the historic entrance.

It’s easy to feel underdressed at the John Rylands. In the reading room, there is an temptation to don brown loafers, jewel tones and thick jumpers. Equally, when entering through the modern entrance, it’s easy to feel self-conscious in primark joggers as you pass Giorgio Armani.

As intended from the Victorian era opening, the John Rylands is an escape from its busy Manchester surroundings. Whether you’re perusing archives for your history dissertation, or just want a quiet wander around somewhere, the John Rylands is an alternative to withering away in Blue 3.