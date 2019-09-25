UoM named top university for UK graduate employability

The Sunday Times University Guide has awarded The University of Manchester with the title of University of the Year for Graduate Employment in the UK. Released on the 22ndof September, the guide also shows the university’s overall ranking go from 19thto 18thin the country.

The university has been praised for various factors leading to successful graduate employability including high-quality academic programmes, access to placements and internships while studying, and a variety of extracurricular activities and societies that aid students in developing employability skills.

The Stellify programme, in particular, has been highlighted as a significant part of the university’s success.

The programme integrates ethical grand challenges into academic degrees so that students are able to emerge into the employment world prepared and aware of real-life challenges. It is said to help students avoid ending their university career in an isolated state outside of the pressures of everyday life.

The Careers Service received praise for offering accessible careers advice and support to students. The service was also admired for its international network of alumni. Tammy Goldfeld, Head of Careers and Employability at the University, said, “These distinctions demonstrate The University of Manchester’s strategic commitment to improving students’ employability through a wide range of innovative careers services.”

Editor of The Times and The Sunday Times, Alastair McCall, praised Manchester the graduates and the university’s curriculum: “They topped this year’s Graduate Market 2019 report by High Fliers Research, which showed that among the top 100 graduate employers, it was Manchester students that ticked most boxes.”

McCall continued, “[Manchester] students leave with degrees from a world-class institution having benefited from a curriculum that is tailored to both academic excellence and providing students with the skills that make them immediately useful in the workplace.”

Nancy Rothwell, President and Vice-Chancellor of the university expressed her pride in both the students and the staff: “I’m delighted with this award and would like to thank all our staff and students for their hard work in helping us achieve it.

Rothwell added, “This latest achievement is a testament to the huge effort our staff put into helping our students thrive and succeed once they graduate and enter the world of work. It also, of course, demonstrates the excellent calibre and work ethic of our students.”