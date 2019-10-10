Fourth-year French and English Literature student, Millie Nettleton, founded the University of Manchester’s first-ever Thrifting Society this year. She spoke to The Mancunion about her reasons for starting the society, what the society entails and the best thrifting spots in Manchester.

The Thrifting Society was put together by Millie and some friends based on their combined interest in fashion and concerns about climate change. Sustainability is at the heart of the society. When she graduates, Millie plans to complete a Masters in Fashion Business as she wants to start her own sustainable brand in the future.

The Thrifting Society won’t be totally fashion-based and will also cover other aspects of thrifting, like home and lifestyle. “The world of thrifting is so much bigger than you realise,” Millie said. She also mentioned that at the societies fair, a lot of people spoke to them about elements of thrifting outside of the fashion sphere.

“Some people talked about buying old cushions and re-decorating them, and one woman interpreted the word ‘thrifting’ as saving money. It’s becoming apparent to us that, although we created the society based on fashion, it’s more about the culture of being able to make something out of leftovers, to revive something.”

The affordability aspect of thrifting is attractive, especially for students. Millie believes that this is an important factor as to why the thrifting scene has become so popular amongst student communities.

“It’s becoming a very university-based thing, especially with apps like Depop. People are discovering that it’s not just a way you can save money, you can make money by taking part in thrifting. A lot of the people who have signed up have said that re-selling is something they’re interested in.”

Manchester has lots of second-hand events and shops, which is great but can be overwhelming. There is a skill in thrifting new clothes. While Manchester is a great place for options and variety, it can be hard to know where to start. We asked Millie about her personal favourites:

“Mine is probably Thrift by Piccadilly Gardens bus stop. It has the best middle ground stuff and they have kilo sales sometimes where you pay by the weight of the items.”

We talked about her thoughts on vintage shops selling over the mark for clothes. Their argument is that they’re charging extra for a curated selection of vintage clothes. However, some feel this is monopolising the second hand market for the middle class. It also deters people from buying second hand; a necessary step towards action on climate change.

Millie said that it was all about how easy you find thrifting. “It’s a very time-consuming task if you really look for something that’s going to fit you perfectly and that you’re really going to love. But if you go to places that already have a curated collection, you’re a lot more likely to find something that is to your style, your taste and that hasn’t got any holes in it. So they have done half the work for you and it’s okay that they mark up for that because people are willing to pay for them. But for me, part of the fun of thrifting is discovering it for yourself, that’s part of the satisfaction.”

Millie and her friends started the society to encourage students who might be afraid of entering the world of thrifting. It can be time-consuming, overwhelming, and some people have hygiene concerns about wearing second-hand clothes. All of these things can deter students from getting on that Magic Bus and heading to the Northern Quarter.

“Not all of us are avid thrifters, but we want to do it more. That’s part of the reason why it’s good to create a community around it.”

The Thrifting Society want to change people’s attitudes towards shopping. “You have to go in with an open mind.” Consumer shopping habits usually show that people go in knowing what they want already. You can see online what you’re looking for before you go into a shop. But, when it comes to thrifting, it’s different to regular shopping because there’s no guarantee as to what you’ll find.

Millie advises: “You should always have an idea of what your style is to help cut things down, but you do have to be open-minded and you have to be able to think outside the box because just because [an item] doesn’t look exactly how you want it to on the hanger, doesn’t mean you can’t change a few buttons and make it the perfect piece.”

“And hygiene-wise, my advice would be to get a fabric softener that has extra scent in it and blitz it in the wash. Saying that, I wouldn’t go buying second-hand underwear…”

The Thrifting Society won’t just be focusing on vintage shops, but looking to include charity shops in the mix too. “One of the best things about thrifting is that you can be giving back.”

The Thrifting Society want to organise weekly trips to thrift shops, swap shops and drop-in sessions for fixing up clothing. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for details of upcoming events and socials.

Finally, we asked Millie what her favourite thrifted find was:

“My favourite thing that I’ve ever thrifted was from this tiny little shop down a backstreet in York. It was a vintage Aquascutum coat, very Burberry-esq. I found it myself and haggled the price down and you can’t really do that in conventional fashion shops.”