The Mancunion conquer Treetop Trek

I was recently lucky enough to visit Treetop Trek on behalf of The Mancunion, alongside Features Editor, Felix Hanif-Banks.

The site is nestled away in the enchanting woodland of Heaton Park. A trip to Treetop Trek is a retreat which can fit into any lifestyle, no matter how hectic. The site provides wholesome fun for any age and allows you to release your inner child. You will leave feeling challenged yet replenished and content. You can also explore all Heaton Park has to offer and get to know the city more. Citizens of Manchester should take solace in the fact that a sanctuary such as this is so accessible.

The fresh air is noticeable as soon as you step off the tram. Air quality levels are replenished by the abundance of greenery in Heaton Park, a welcome rest from one of the country’s most polluted areas in Oxford Road. Expect a day of thrills as you traverse the tree line over a range of precarious and exhilarating sections. The Zip Trek includes 23 aerial challenges and 15 zip lines. It has it all: tightropes, aerial skateboards, and wobbly bridges and can take anywhere between an hour and a half to two hours to complete based on your age, ability and recklessness.

The staff are excellent and contribute to another level of excitement. They are extremely welcoming and friendly. In my case, they added their personal touch to some of the obstacles through the addition of ‘rules’. ‘Can you attempt this one blindfolded?’ Or, ‘can you do this one backwards?’ the guide shouts from behind. They will judge your mood and adapt their approach accordingly.

An excursion to Treetop Trek is the perfect opportunity to break out of the Oxford Road bubble. It’s an activity that will constitute a seismic contrast to everyday student life and a great challenge to complete alongside friends. The trek is conducive to engaging conversation in-between sections. The progression of the trek allows for camaraderie to thrive. I implore you to take a visit and see for yourself.

