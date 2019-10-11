Five injured in Arndale Centre stabbings

Five people have been injured after multiple stabbings at the Arndale Centre in central Manchester.

The shopping complex has been evacuated, and a man in his 40s has been arrested. At the time of writing, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say counter-terror officers are leading the investigation.

The stabbings took place at approximately 11:17 this morning. Police have not confirmed if there are any fatalities.

A picture sent to the Manchester Evening News appears to show someone being treated outside a Starbucks cafe.

GMP have said that specialist officers are continuing to respond and added they are keeping an open mind about the “motivation of this terrible incident”.

There is a heavy police presence around the Arndale with the centre on lock down and no people being allowed in or out. Trams running outside the Arndale have also stopped operating.

Videos emerged of the police apprehending a man and holding him to the ground while aiming at him with a taser.

Greater Manchester Police said: “Specialist officers are continuing to respond to an incident at the Arndale shopping centre in #Manchester city centre. We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.

“In these early stages, we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.

“Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.

“A man in his 40s – who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault – remains in custody for questioning.”

North West Ambulance Service said: “We are dealing with an incident in Manchester city centre. We have a number of resources at the scene and we are working with our emergency service partners to manage the incident. We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.”

Follow @gmpolice on Twitter for any updates.