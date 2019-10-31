Andy Murray wins European Open

Anyone could see how much last Sunday’s victory meant to Andy Murray when he broke down in tears after the match.

It was Murray’s first title since the hip surgery that he undertook following an emotional exit from the Australian Open, when it looked as though his playing career could be over.

Back in January the tributes rolled in from players past and present as Murray lost in a gruelling five hour match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, a game which looked like it might have been the end for his career.

The arthritis in his hip seemed like it had ended a legendary career in Melbourne, with only a slim chance that surgery would save him.

However, Murray’s gamble on surgery paid off, although he has been left with little cartilage in the damaged hip, he is back and playing pain-free. His time away from the court left the former world number-one at 503rd in the ATP rankings at the end of September.

Nevertheless, he appeared to enter the European Open in high spirits. It was good to see Murray back in a final following his two and a half hour battle against French youngster Ugo Humbert in the semis.

However, a victory over Stan Wawrinka looked unlikely when he was a break down at 4-4 with the Wawrinka having won the first set. The Scot’s comeback was enthralling, and he went on to win 3-6 6-4 6-4!

The entranced crowd cheered as he shed a few tears after the match, Murray’s 46th ATP title is a victory he will not forget in a hurry.