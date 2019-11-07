Preview: Manchester Animation Festival

The UK’s biggest animation festival, Manchester Animation Festival, is returning to the city for its fifth edition, with a brand-new 5-day format covering 10th – 14th November 2019.

Starting off with HOME’s Family Day on Sunday 10 November, and followed by the festival’s Educating Animators conference at Salford’s Media City on Monday the 11th November, the main animation festival runs at HOME cinema between Tuesday the 12th November and Thursday 14th November.

This year’s packed programme includes something for everyone, with a line-up featuring animated short competitions, feature films, retrospective screenings, workshops, networking events, panel discussions, masterclasses and screen-talks from industry professionals.

Over the course of the festival, 105 short films from 28 different countries will be screened alongside a host of exciting feature films — including previews of Annie Award-nominated Ruben Brandt, Collector and Annecy Award-winning Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles.

Other feature screenings include Aardman Animation’s A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Latvian environmentally-friendly adventure Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs and a unique opportunity to see Steven Universe: The Movie on the big screen.

Highlights of the festival’s masterclasses and panels feature a look behind the scenes of Netflix’s upcoming Christmas adventure Klaus, with the film’s animation supervisor Sergio Martins, and ‘Making it in Manchester’ — an exploration into the what makes the city a key hub of the UK’s animation industry.

Outside of the festival’s screening and panel programming, Skwigly’s ever-popular quiz and the always lively MAFter Dark screening will be returning, alongside the MAF debut of comedy panel show Matt & Hal’s Gag Reels.

Festival Director Steve Henderson said “We’re delighted to be presenting another year of animated treats here in Manchester and welcoming audiences of all ages back to HOME. As the animation industry continues to grow we’re proud to be at the centre of it, showcasing the art and industry of this beloved medium.”

Tickets and passes are on sale now, for more details see their website.