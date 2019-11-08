Big White Wall comes to UoM

The University of Manchester recently hosted The Big White Wall project. The wall was put up on the 29th of October and gave students and staff the chance to write words of support and encouragement for others to see.

Staff and students have been writing advice and supportive messages on our #BigWhiteWall outside University Place. Head over this week to add to the messages pic.twitter.com/mtj3GCCFRL — The University of Manchester (@OfficialUoM) October 29, 2019

The project promotes Big White Wall, an anonymous and confidential online mental health and wellbeing resource. The free platform, which is monitored by clinical professionals, allows users to advise and support each other on a range of issues and is available to all of the students at The University of Manchester.

It was taken down about a week after it was put up so, if you missed it, here are some of the most inspiring and uplifting comments written on the wall.