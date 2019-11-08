Manchester Forecast

Photo: The Mancunion.

Spaniels to come to SU for charity fundraising event

Several King Charles Spaniels will be available for cuddles in the Students’ Union next week as part of a fundraising event for Manchester-based charity Noah’s ART.

The charity, which specialises in animal-based therapy for socially challenged individuals, are “passionate about reducing social isolation amongst vulnerable individuals by enhancing the human animal bond”.

They will be bringing their Spaniels to room 2.5 of the SU next Friday, the 15th of November, from 10am to 12pm and will charge £1 for 15 minutes with the dogs. All proceeds will go directly to Noah’s ART.

