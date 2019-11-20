The best fashion podcasts

Keeping up with everything that’s going on in the fashion industry is basically a full-time job. You could spend all day reading and watching news articles about fashion without even scratching the surface. Podcasts are a great way to stay up to date on fashion and learn more about the industry, as you can listen to them on the go wherever you are. Here are some of the best…

Fashion Unzipped

The Telegraph’s dedicated fashion podcast discusses current fashion trends and news much like the paper’s written Style section. The format is relaxed: two or three Telegraph fashion editors chatting casually about whatever’s going on in the fashion industry. They’ve also started a new series called ‘A Day In The Life’, in which people working all types of different jobs within fashion are interviewed about how they spend their days.

Fashion No Filter

Similar to Fashion Unzipped in its chatty format, but more informative and well-researched, Fashion No Filter is hosted by fashion journalists Camille Charriere and Monica Ainley. In each episode they focus on a different topic, looking at how individual aspects of the fashion industry operate. There are often interviews but they generally don’t last for an entire episode, rather, adding to whatever topic is being looked at on that particular episode.

The BoF Podcast

The Business of Fashion is one of the most esteemed fashion publications out there and the podcast follows suit. Taking an interview format, its guests have included some of the biggest names in fashion right now including photographer Tim Walker, and founder of Reformation, Yael Afalo. From its guests to the issues they discuss, it’s informative and very current. If you’re looking to keep up with what’s going on in fashion, this is the podcast you should be listening to.

Wardrobe Crisis

If you’re looking for a podcast that will educate you on sustainable fashion, Wardrobe Crisis is a great choice. It’s hosted by Vogue Australia’s Sustainability Editor Claire Press who is as passionate about sustainable fashion as she is knowledgable, making for really interesting conversations with the guests she interviews that go much further than vapid discussions of sustainable fashion that often take place elsewhere.

Articles of Interest

Finally, another educational podcast. This one looks at the history of fashion and how current trends, fashion eras and timeless pieces have come about. Hosted by the architecture-focused website 99 Percent Invisible, the podcast is particularly interested in the intricacies of design and workmanship.