Mayor Andy Burnham and Sacha Lord to host student safety session

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Night Time Economy Advisor Sacha Lord are among the guests on a panel discussing student safety in Greater Manchester on Thursday.

The event, which will be held at Manchester Metropolitan University’s Students’ Union, is run by the Greater Manchester Student Assembly, and will see all the universities across the region come together to discuss the importance of student safety, especially on nights out.

Burnham and Lord will be joined on the panel by Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett died in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017. A panel of student representatives and Nick Pope, whose son Charlie drowned in the Manchester canals will also be present to facilitate the discussion on how to improve student safety in the city.

The event is an opportunity for students to voice their own ideas and concerns around their safety on nights out – and organisers are promising to buy students who come along a couple of drinks for their trouble!

It has also been endorsed by Annie Mac, who said: “Safety on a night out is so important; whether we’re clubbing or just going out with friends. We have to look out for each other!”

“I’m delighted that for the first time, all the universities across Greater Manchester are coming together, along with the Mayor, Andy Burnham, to start openly talking about safety issues on a night out, and creating something that can be spread around the whole city region.”

Student Safety Session will take place on Thursday, 28th of November at the MMU Union (The Union) at 5:30pm. You can register online, or find out more on Facebook.