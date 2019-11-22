Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
Andy Burnham admits he may miss rough sleeping target Investigations open into Bolton hall fires as community rallies around students Study shows academies have higher university application success rates than private schools Manchester first UK city to embrace eco Christmas decorations Manchester Museum returns sacred artefacts to indigenous Australians Oxford Union President resigns over ejection of blind student International students to political leaders: “Represent our voices” Consultation into ‘buffer-zone’ around Fallowfield abortion clinic ends Student activists occupy finance offices in protest of University fossil fuel investments Inside the UoM People and Planet occupation
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

Student activists occupy finance offices in protest of University fossil fuel investments

Read More

//Breaking: Student activists occupy finance offices in protest of University fossil fuel investments More

  • Mancunion
  • News
  • Mayor Andy Burnham and Sacha Lord to host student safety session
Photo: GMSA

Mayor Andy Burnham and Sacha Lord to host student safety session

Written on . Posted in News

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Night Time Economy Advisor Sacha Lord are among the guests on a panel discussing student safety in Greater Manchester on Thursday.

The event, which will be held at Manchester Metropolitan University’s Students’ Union, is run by the Greater Manchester Student Assembly, and will see all the universities across the region come together to discuss the importance of student safety, especially on nights out.

Burnham and Lord will be joined on the panel by Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett died in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017. A panel of student representatives and Nick Pope, whose son Charlie drowned in the Manchester canals will also be present to facilitate the discussion on how to improve student safety in the city.

The event is an opportunity for students to voice their own ideas and concerns around their safety on nights out – and organisers are promising to buy students who come along a couple of drinks for their trouble!

It has also been endorsed by Annie Mac, who said: “Safety on a night out is so important; whether we’re clubbing or just going out with friends. We have to look out for each other!”

“I’m delighted that for the first time, all the universities across Greater Manchester are coming together, along with the Mayor, Andy Burnham, to start openly talking about safety issues on a night out, and creating something that can be spread around the whole city region.”

Student Safety Session will take place on Thursday, 28th of November at the MMU Union (The Union) at 5:30pm. You can register online, or find out more on Facebook.

Written by

senior_editor

Tags: andy burnham, greater manchester student assembly, sacha lord, student safety

Nicole Wootton-Cane

Deputy Editor of The Mancunion
Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap