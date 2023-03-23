An authentic keema recipe

By Faaiza
When it comes to curries, keema is one of my firm favourites. I learnt to make it at university and now it holds a regular spot on the menu when I’m cooking for friends.
Keema is an authentic South Asian minced meat dish with peas which is perfect for sharing. It’s also a great option for meal prep as you can easily make a large batch.
It’s delicious, hearty, and spicy, the perfect reminder of home cooking. Keema goes great with paratha, naan bread, or white boiled rice. Check out my prawn and spinach bhuna recipe for a guide to making the best white fluffy rice.
500g of minced meat of your choice (I highly recommend lamb)
One large onion (diced)
Some ginger (sliced and also optional)
4/5 cloves of garlic (thinly sliced)
2 chopped tomatoes
3 cardamom pods
3 bay leaves
1 cinnamon stick
1 cup of peas (optional)
3 sliced green chillies
Fresh coriander
1tsp chilli powder
1tsp garam masala
½tsp cumin powder
1tsp curry powder
2 tsp coriander powder
For this dish, I recommend preparing all the ingredients first before cooking. For the spices and other ingredients such as bay leaves, coriander, cardamom pods, and spices (the East End brand being the best), the international stores are the place to go as they have such a great selection at great prices. Minced meat from their butcher’s section is also always great quality and most of the time cheaper too!
Enjoy!
