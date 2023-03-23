An authentic keema recipe

When it comes to curries, keema is one of my firm favourites. I learnt to make it at university and now it holds a regular spot on the menu when I’m cooking for friends.

Keema is an authentic South Asian minced meat dish with peas which is perfect for sharing. It’s also a great option for meal prep as you can easily make a large batch.

It’s delicious, hearty, and spicy, the perfect reminder of home cooking. Keema goes great with paratha, naan bread, or white boiled rice. Check out my prawn and spinach bhuna recipe for a guide to making the best white fluffy rice.

Ingredients:



500g of minced meat of your choice (I highly recommend lamb)

One large onion (diced)

Some ginger (sliced and also optional)

4/5 cloves of garlic (thinly sliced)

2 chopped tomatoes

3 cardamom pods

3 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup of peas (optional)

3 sliced green chillies

Fresh coriander

Spice mix:

1tsp chilli powder

1tsp garam masala

½tsp cumin powder

1tsp curry powder

2 tsp coriander powder

For this dish, I recommend preparing all the ingredients first before cooking. For the spices and other ingredients such as bay leaves, coriander, cardamom pods, and spices (the East End brand being the best), the international stores are the place to go as they have such a great selection at great prices. Minced meat from their butcher’s section is also always great quality and most of the time cheaper too!

Steps:

On a high heat add 5 tablespoons of vegetable oil along with the bay leaves, cardamon pods, and cinnamon stick. Once the oil has heated add in the onions, garlic, and ginger along with 2 tsp of salt. Let that simmer and then add your green chillies. Once the onions have caramelised, add the 500g of minced meat. Stir that well with the other ingredients. The mince should release some liquids. Let the liquid dry and keep stirring until the mince has cooked. Once the liquids have dried up and the mince has all turned brown, add in all the spices except for the garam masala. Stir and fold for a while to make sure all the meat is covered in the spice and then add the tomatoes. Once stirred well and the mince is all coated, add half a cup of water. Put the lid on and let it simmer to let the ingredients cook. If you feel as though it’s burning or sticking, add a little more water. Once the mince has soaked up most of the water, stir well and add a cup of peas. Allow everything to cook and keep stirring. Add another half a cup of water and let that simmer with the lid on a high heat. Once the water has dried up, add the garam masala and stir lightly. Garnish with coriander.

Enjoy!