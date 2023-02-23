The best prawn and spinach bhuna recipe

Before sending me off to university, my mother taught me a few curry recipes, which I always eat at home for comfort. Prawns have always been my favourite, and this prawn and spinach bhuna recipe is my go-to. It’s especially good for when I’m craving something hearty and delicious while also eating some greens.
A bhuna is a type of curry that is richer in spices and has a drier sauce. For some of the ingredients (such as the spices, bay leaves and coriander) I highly recommend getting them from your local international store. Thankfully, there’s a great selection in Manchester! It’s definitely cheaper to buy your spices there (I recommend the brand East End) and they have a great selection of frozen foods, that’s where I like to buy my frozen king prawns from.
Ingredients
1 pack of king prawns
1 medium onion (diced)
4/3 cloves of garlic (minced)
1 tomato (diced)
Half a bag of baby spinach
2 bay leaves
2 green chillies
Fresh coriander
Spice mix:
1 tsp of chilli powder (or less depending on how spicy you want it to be)
1 tsp of turmeric powder
1 tsp curry powder
2 tsp of coriander powder
Steps
- Put the temperature on high heat and add four tablespoons of vegetable oil to a deep pan. Once the oil has heated up add your onions, garlic, and bay leaves along with 1 ½ teaspoons of salt.
- Stir that together and let it simmer on medium heat. Put the lid on the pan for a few minutes until the onions have softened and caramelised.
- Once your onions have softened, add in the spice mix, chillies, and tomatoes.
- Add half a cup of water and stir well (if you feel like it’s sticking to the pan or burning, add a little more water and keep stirring).
- Put the lid back on for a few minutes to let the spices cook. It should look like a thick paste.
- Once the water has dried up, add all of your prawns. Fold the prawns into the spice and make sure that all the prawns are coated in the sauce.
- The prawns should release some natural liquids. Wait for those to dry up too.
- Once the prawns have cooked and the paste looks thicker, add another half a cup of water.
- Stir that well and let it simmer. Once the sauce starts to thicken, add half a bag of baby spinach.
- Lightly stir and then put the lid on to let the spinach soften.
- Once you can see some oil rising to the top, that means all your ingredients are cooked.
- Garnish with some coriander (or a lot).
I like to eat this with white basmati rice and a slice of lemon. The key to nice fluffy white rice is simply not to touch it!
Here’s my guide to making a pot of boiled white rice:
- Add one cup of rice and wash thoroughly until the water is translucent.
- Drain the starchy water and add one cup of fresh water (it should be an equal rice-to-water ratio).
- Let that boil on high heat.
- Once it starts bubbling and rising, put it on the lowest heat.
- Put the lid on and let it cook.
- Once you think it has cooked, stir it lightly.
- If there is no water left, that means the rice is ready.
Enjoy!