UCU strikes could affect university exams in January
The University and College Union (UCU) has warned that a second wave of strikes could go ahead if the disputes over pensions, pay, and working conditions are not resolved.
Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and College Union, has issued warnings that strikes could continue after Christmas, which may affect January exams if concerns are not aptly addressed. Dr. Grady said: “There could be a second wave if we don’t get a sustainable, long-term and fair offer from employers.”
The current spate of strike action is estimated to have impacted at least one million students. Over 43,000 members of university staff spread across 60 UK institutions are partaking in the eight days of strike action.
Dr Grady highlighted that, while the higher education sector had “made a lot of money over the past 10 years”, the spending on staff in the same period had decreased. Pension reforms mean university staff will pay about £40,000 more into their pension but receive nearly £200,000 less in retirement, the UCU says. Research by UCU states that average academic pay has fallen by 17% in real terms since 2009.
