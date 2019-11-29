Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
Friends of the Earth and city of trees plant 500 trees in Droylsden Manchester crime victims reveal their positive experience with restorative justice Cheating rises in UK universities following growth of essay mills Universities promise to minimise the impact of industrial action on students Protesters call for greater UK involvement in Hong Kong pro-democracy movement Uni students pessimistic about Brexit and the UK’s future UCU strikes could affect university exams in January Manchester to host series of drug legalisation events UCU urges Brian Cox not to cross picket line Breaking: Activists leave John Owens after talks with University
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

Breaking: Activists leave John Owens after talks with University

Read More

//Breaking: Breaking: Activists leave John Owens after talks with University More

  • Mancunion
  • News
  • Greater Manchester Police blamed for delay in Arena attack inquiry
Photo: Ardfern @ Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Ardfern @ Wikimedia Commons

Greater Manchester Police blamed for delay in Arena attack inquiry

Written on . Posted in News

Families of the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing have voiced their frustration after it was revealed delays to the public inquiry have been caused by the police.

Nearly 30 months after the deadliest terrorist attack in UK since 2005, coroner Sir John Saunders ruled that a statuary public inquiry should be set up to keep sensitive MI5 and police evidence secret.

Twelve organisations were asked to give handwritten statements to the inquiry, and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were the only organisation to fail to do this.

The police had been asked to provide key information from offices in command on the night of the incident.

According to GMP, there were problems with missing recordings from the 550 hours of radio transmissions from the night of the attack caused by a system upgrade the force was undertaking on the same night as the bombing.

Fiona Barton QC, who was representing GMP in court, apologised to families and provided some justifications for the missed deadline.

Barton claimed that the statements had been delayed due to the lengthy process of identifying those that should testify out of the hundreds of officers on duty on the night of the attack.

She also stated that work was ongoing to locate the missing audio and that statements from officers were now in the process of being provided for the inquiry.

Sir John Saunders, who is the chairman of the inquiry, warned the force that they could face serious public criticism if it failed to deliver the necessary evidence on time.  A delay could push back the inquiry, with a current scheduled start date of April the 6th, 2020.

Paul Weatherby QC, who is representing relatives of the victims, described the delay as “frankly not good enough”.

Despite Barton’s apology to the families, there was a frosty atmosphere in the courtroom, with one widowed relative describing GMP’s response was “diabolical” while another relative was heard to say that they would not accept the apology.

Last year, a parliamentary watchdog found that there were a series of failures made by police and MI5 in the months preceding the deadly attack.  While the bomber Salman Abedi had been flagged by police as a subject of interest, slow movement within the system prevented a review of his case to take place before the attack in May 2017.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Written by

editor

Tags: court, evidence, Fiona Barton, GMP, Manchester Arena attack, Paul Weatherby, public inquiry, Sir John Saunders

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap