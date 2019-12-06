GMCA commit to making Manchester a world leading city for STEM

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and The Science and Industry Museum have made a new agreement to help bridge the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills gap and in turn, make Manchester a world-leading city for STEM excellence.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester and Dame Mary Archer, Chair of the Science Museum Group, signed a new agreement at the celebrating STEM event on November 28th at the science and industry museum.

The agreement is centered around a plan for STEM engagement by the GMCA and the museum that states they will work together to support the Greater Manchester Local Industrial Strategy (GMLIS) in order to address the cities shortfall in STEM workers.

The GMLIS gives several policies that will take priority to help guide industrial development and aim to tackle long-term challenges related to STEM, including mobilising social value to drive the right STEM engagement from employers, raising the profile of STEM, and making Greater Manchester residents aware of the opportunity.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham said: “We are committed to making Greater Manchester a world-leading city for STEM to help give our residents the best life chances possible.

“This agreement will help us increase the STEM talent pipeline in Greater and create a diverse, highly-skilled and agile workforce. This, in turn, will increase life chances for what is our greatest asset – the people of Greater Manchester.

“As well as running The Science Museum Group Academy in Manchester which offers inspirational, research-informed science engagement training and resources for teachers, museum and STEM communication and learning professionals, the Science Museum Group is also proud to hold the contract for TransPennine STEM Ambassador hub, covering Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

“In Manchester, we have more than 1,200 STEM Ambassador volunteers, across Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths giving up their time to inspire and engage young people with STEM subjects and careers. Manchester has a large digital, construction and health infrastructure so recruiting young people with these skills is vital to the future of our economy and growth as a city. We look forward to delivering STEM skills collaboratively and in a truly engaging way with the GMCA over the coming years.”