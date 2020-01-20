Preview: Party Like Gatsby

‘Jay Gatsby invites you to his sparkling new tour – a lavish and extravagant affair assembled to bring you into the secret world of 1922 prohibition for one night only… Welcome to Cabaret Noir – the most extraordinary establishment in Manchester!’

After last year’s sold-out circus-themed tour, Spectacle Extraordinaire, Jay Gatsby is taking his very own speakeasy, Cabaret Noir, on the road.

After 5 years in operation, Party Like Gatsby is returning to O2 Ritz in Manchester for the third time on Saturday 1st of February 2020.

Party Like Gatsby is a unique blend of show and party. It is a cross between a 2020s club night and a 1920s ball; an immersive experience with live performances all night long. The cabaret features more than 20 acts, including: jazz singers, aerial dancers, circus acts, burlesque performers, tapping flappers, a juggling bartender, a champagne glass showgirl, and acrobatic bar fights.

Since 2013, Party like Gatsby has visited more than 50 cities in 19 countries across Europe and North America. Now, it’s even heading to Australia. It will be visiting 21 cities in three different continents, entertaining more than 100,00 guests with world-class performers, an extraordinary live-band and Gatsby’s brilliant resident DJ.

The event is inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘The Great Gatsby’, which centred on the mysterious young millionaire Jay Gatsby, who became famous for his mesmerising parties that he hosted every weekend in his glamorous residence. The O2 Ritz in Manchester will be turned into his mansion for one night only.

The show starts with walking performers at 21:00 and the stage show ends around 00:30, so guests are highly recommended to arrive between 21:00 and 22:30 so that they do not miss large parts of the show.

Guests must dress in their finest attire (ideally 1920s costume but evening gowns and suits will do) to visit this hidden gem. Expect a night of debauchery in the secret world of 1922 prohibition. The better you dress, the worse you can behave, old sport!

The event is Standing General Admission, but most venues have seating on the balcony or in a separate room.

So, come and Party Like Gatsby for one night only – Sat 1st of February at O2 Ritz. “Last Minute Tickets” can be bought for £29.