Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
Increase in number of international students at UK universities Poorer students less likely to attend prestigious universities Rothwell: UoM will “do a lot more” than other unis to tackle climate crisis Stagecoach Manchester report healthy profit amid fare increases University of Sussex to offer students up to £100 in strike compensation Fallowfield shop caught selling knife to 14 year-old Mother of Manchester arena bombing victim receives support for her proposals for increased venue security Only 5.3% of UoM academic staff satisfied with University management Survey shows which politicans students would share a pint with ‘Grab Your Cup’ campaign aims to eliminate paper cup waste
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

Rothwell: UoM will “do a lot more” than other unis to tackle climate crisis

Read More

//Breaking: Rothwell: UoM will “do a lot more” than other unis to tackle climate crisis More

// Breaking News:

UK’s most prolific rapist convicted in Manchester Crown Court

Read More

//Breaking: UK’s most prolific rapist convicted in Manchester Crown Court More

Photo: Ossie Akhilomen

Art in Mancunia: Ossie Akhilomen

Written on . Posted in Arts

Architecture student Ossie Akhilomen finds artistic inspiration in a rather surprising form: the green, hairy misery we all know as the Grinch. In her latest drawings, Ossie has reimagined Dr. Seuss’ famous naysayer as ‘Ms. Grinch’, transposing the slinky figure onto swirling winter skies, and into cluttered university bedrooms.

Unlike many people, Ossie didn’t discover the Grinch until she was a teenager, but immediately felt a strong connection with the character. The resulting series “illustrates [her] personality”, as she “always found the male Grinch very sultry, comically disturbed and easily relatable.”

One can sense Ossie’s emotional journey in her portrayal of this feminine character. The first drawing depicts Ms. Grinch nude, sitting in a university halls bedroom. Ossie describes how the sketch “perfectly illustrates [her] mindset at the time… in idle mode, sexualised and very much isolated.”

Themes of loneliness, idleness, and sexuality run through the series, despite changes of material and landscape: we pass from ink on paper, to colour-blocked Warhol-esque duplicates, to haunting winter scenes. Ossie reveals that the pictures were born out of a period of “identity crisis”, when she considered dropping out of university. While her mental state has changed, she still considers Ms. Grinch to be her “natural self”.

If you saw the recent animated film The Grinch, “sexy” probably wasn’t the first thing that came to mind. However, Ossie relates how she subconsciously “lusted for his behaviour”.

“Think of the traits that the Grinch encompasses: he’s moody, he’s stubborn, he’s grumpy, just an all-round miserable character, but it’s key that he’s allowed to feel and be that way… like every old powerful white male, i.e. the most privileged demographic.”

Ossie describes how she feels her “place in society has clear contrast to that and so it’s something [she] lusts over”: the Grinch benefits from the right to act as he wishes unapologetically, without social pressure to conform or change his behaviour.

From this desire, a sensual Ms. Grinch was born, who is consistently portrayed nude throughout the series. Although currently working on an illustration of a clothed Ms. Grinch, which will express “a wider range of character”, Ossie often finds herself returning to the earliest sketches. She still identifies as “that Grinch”.

Ossie transforms the way we consider the Grinch with her elegant artwork, creating an attractive character from one of the cartoon world’s most unappealing antagonists. Her analysis of Mr. Grinch’s privilege might make us green with envy for the freedom he possesses. Indeed, the series shows that everyone has a bit of grinch inside of them, waiting to get out.

Written by

contributor

Tags: art in mancunia, Grinch, Ossie Akhilomen, student art

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap