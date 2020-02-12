Preview: Cage the Elephant UK/European Tour

American noughties rock sensations Cage the Elephant will play a UK tour this month in the wake of their much-anticipated collaboration with Iggy Pop on single ‘Broken Boy’. The track features the iconic punk singer in vocals on the opening song of their celebrated fifth studio album Social Cues.

Described by Iggy Pop as a “super high energy outfit, living the rock dream”, this collaboration was widely praised by fans and critics alike. “He’s such a pioneer in so many fields: lyrically, culturally, poetically, visually, musically, and stylistically,” Cage the Elephant’s lead singer Matt Shultz said of Pop’s involvement in the track in a statement. “Only a couple times in your life do you have the opportunity to share a moment with a visionary and beautiful human as he is. I’m grateful and blown away to have experienced and witnessed, not just his creativity, but also his kindness, humility, and humanness first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love.”

This is the first time that Cage the Elephant will have toured the UK since their sold-out show at Brixton Academy in February 2017. Their 2019 dates in the UK were cancelled after guitarist Nick Bockrath broke his knee jumping off stage; this two-month, eighteen-date stretch already boasts five sold-out shows.

Cage the Elephant recently won Best Rock Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards for Social Cues. This was the third time the band has been nominated, and cements their legendary status within the history and culture of the rock genre. They had previously won the award in 2017 for Tell Me I’m Pretty and and were also nominated in 2015 for Best Alternative Album for Melophobia.

Cage the Elephant play Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on Wednesday 19 February. Last chance to get tickets!