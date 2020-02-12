Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
Family in Bolton escape house fire Senate move to replace Activities Officer with Ethics and Environment: Senate 4 round-up Flights cancelled between Manchester and China amid Coronavirus fears Indigo closed after stabbing by ‘member of south Manchester gang’ New digital platform opens historic collections to global audience at UoM Twenty percent rise in potholes in Manchester Manchester law graduates and students feature in BBC One Series UoM most targeted by graduate employers Manchester Council adopt Grenfell building safety review New London style congestion zone in talks for Manchester
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

UCU announces new wave of strikes

Read More

//Breaking: UCU announces new wave of strikes More

// Breaking News:

UoM open consultation on investment “decarbonisation”

Read More

//Breaking: UoM open consultation on investment “decarbonisation” More

Cage the Elephant Press Shot - Neil Krug

Preview: Cage the Elephant UK/European Tour

Written on . Posted in Music

American noughties rock sensations Cage the Elephant will play a UK tour this month in the wake of their much-anticipated collaboration with Iggy Pop on single ‘Broken Boy’. The track features the iconic punk singer in vocals on the opening song of their celebrated fifth studio album Social Cues

Described by Iggy Pop as a “super high energy outfit, living the rock dream”, this collaboration was widely praised by fans and critics alike. “He’s such a pioneer in so many fields: lyrically, culturally, poetically, visually, musically, and stylistically,” Cage the Elephant’s lead singer Matt Shultz said of Pop’s involvement in the track in a statement. “Only a couple times in your life do you have the opportunity to share a moment with a visionary and beautiful human as he is. I’m grateful and blown away to have experienced and witnessed, not just his creativity, but also his kindness, humility, and humanness first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love.”

This is the first time that Cage the Elephant will have toured the UK since their sold-out show at Brixton Academy in February 2017. Their 2019 dates in the UK were cancelled after guitarist Nick Bockrath broke his knee jumping off stage; this two-month, eighteen-date stretch already boasts five sold-out shows.

Cage the Elephant recently won Best Rock Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards for Social Cues. This was the third time the band has been nominated, and cements their legendary status within the history and culture of the rock genre. They had previously won the award in 2017 for Tell Me I’m Pretty and and were also nominated in 2015 for Best Alternative Album for Melophobia.

Cage the Elephant play Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on Wednesday 19 February. Last chance to get tickets!

Written by

editor

Tags: cage the elephant, iggy pop, preview, rock music, Tour dates

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap