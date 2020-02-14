Manchester town most romantic city in the UK

Data collected by marketing agency every1 sees Manchester town Whythenshawe as the most romantic place in the UK, based on google search results in the area.

But don’t pack your bags just yet, as the romantic title was awarded according to its residents’ Google search history. The town was found to be home to the most loved-up individuals in the UK.

According to the data, the individuals with the highest amount of romantic searches were based in Wythenshawe. The research showed that they were more likely to look up Valentine’s Day and other related terms.

Only six of the top 20 cities are in the South, with Manchester’s Salford also coming in strong at number four. The least romantic places include Sutton and Brighton, with Bradford trailing behind in last place.

Furthermore, Google Search Trends showed that people preferred dining in to splurging at a restaurant. Meal deals offered by popular supermarkets have increased in demand, with Waitrose, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s coming out on top of the search list.

Searchers were particularly interested in Marks and Spencer’s ‘Love Sausage’, becoming the most searched for Valentine’s Day treat.

Digital PR expert at every1, Lauren Henley, said: “Search habits around Valentine’s Day show some interesting trends – and terms around Valentine’s Day, are increasing year on year. However, the cynic in me thinks this might be down to a rise in online purchasing habits than an increase in people falling in love!

“What is clear is though, is that the north/south divide is as prominent as ever and although we’re not sure if this really reflects how romantic each part of the country is, it certainly shows how often we’re searching and what we’re searching for – and it’s definitely the north that have got the biggest romantics.”