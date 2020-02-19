Manchester Forecast

Photo: Clker-Free-Vector-Images / 29587 images @ Pixabay

Death Row Dinners: Acting Edition

Written on . Posted in Food & Drink

This weeks installment gives you a brief tour of some of Hollywood’s favourite dinners (with reference to The Recipe’s 2018 article ‘Hungry Hollywood’)

Photo: Gage Skidmore @WikimediaCommons

  1. Jennifer Lawrence: Cool Ranch Doritos and Pizza.

    Photo: Gage Skidmore @WikimediaCommons

  2. Emma Stone: Fries and Brussels Sprouts.

    Photo: Chad J. McNeeley @WikimediaCommons

  3. Bradley Cooper: Grandma’s Cheesecake.

    Photo: Gary King @WikimediaCommons

  4. Justin Timberlake: Lobster Pasta with Pecorino Cheese.

    Photo: Honest Reporting @Flickr

  5. Scarlett Johansson: Buffalo wings.

