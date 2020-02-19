Death Row Dinners: Acting Edition

This weeks installment gives you a brief tour of some of Hollywood’s favourite dinners (with reference to The Recipe’s 2018 article ‘Hungry Hollywood’)

Jennifer Lawrence: Cool Ranch Doritos and Pizza. Emma Stone: Fries and Brussels Sprouts. Bradley Cooper: Grandma’s Cheesecake. Justin Timberlake: Lobster Pasta with Pecorino Cheese. Scarlett Johansson: Buffalo wings.