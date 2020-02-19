How to wear midi and maxi coats

’Tis the season for midi and maxi coats! The transition between winter and spring is the perfect time for this kind of outerwear and there are so many different variations to pick from to express your personal style. They can be a bit tricky to style if you’re not used to this silhouette but there are lots of ways to experiment with them.

We all love a comfy pair of trainers but midi/maxi coats look especially great with a simple black leather boot. With this combo, you don’t necessarily need to cling onto the safe option of skinny jeans. Instead, try mom jeans or even joggers for maximum comfort during library days and to keep it on-trend. Black leather lace-up or straight boots go best with this look!

Sweater dresses can save the day during the transitional season. Combining a sweater dress and maxi coat looks great with coordinating colours. Try something neutral with a grey sweater dress and camel/beige tones for the maxi coat. You can either go with long dark boots or a pair of white high-top trainers for more of a street style-inspired look.

Wearing skirts with midi coats also looks elegant and is a great way to inject some summer style into your tired winter wardrobe. Try a simple mini skirt with tights and statement plaid midi coat. Alternatively, pair a midi skirt with midi coat. This works best with block colours, for example, a plain black midi skirt, a white t-shirt, white trainers and a camel coat. Top it all off with a crossbody bag for a chic ensemble!