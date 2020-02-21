Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
PremFlix: an exciting opportunity to change football coverage Outbreaks of mumps reported at universities across the country The cost of helping students affected by Bolton Cube fire revealed Students call for an official prayer room in the library New mayoral budget to fund more police officers and fire service workers in Greater Manchester Takeaway owner given suspended sentence due to cockroach infestation UK universities ‘gagging’ student complaints of sexual assault University announces shift towards ethical procurement Cardiff SU President warns strikes could affect summer graduation Greater Manchester celebrates success in making neighbourhoods ‘age-friendly’
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Photo: Tecmark Ltd @ Flickr

Council commisssion review of Gay Village

Written on . Posted in News

Manchester City Council has commissioned a major review of the city’s famous Gay Village in an effort to better understand the significance of the district for people who live and work in the area, and those who visit it. It is hoped the review will inform how Gay Village can be protected and enhanced.

Manchester’s Gay Village has long been a renowned and celebrated part of the city and the identity of Manchester as a modern, cosmopolitan city. Centered around Canal Street, Gay Village is a safe space for the city’s LGBTQ+ community and is special to many people both in and outside of Manchester.

The council have commissioned Hatch, an independent Manchester-based consultancy firm, to investigate what local people deem important about the area, as well as exploring possible ways to improve it in the future.

However, the review is not a regeneration plan for the area, and will not result in any drastic changes being made. It aims simply to listen to local people’s thoughts about the area.

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said: “The historical importance of the Gay Village for the city’s LGBTQ+ community cannot be underestimated. The area is a beacon for tolerance across the UK, and its reputation internationally renowned. There is no question that the heritage of the neighbourhood – and its future – must be protected.

“We promised that we would undertake this review and it’s important that we do given the significance of the Gay Village to a huge amount of people. To be able to act as guardians, we need to speak to the people at the heart of the community, and listen to their views.”

A survey about the Gay Village which encourages individuals to share their thoughts on the area is now open. It will close on Friday 6th March.

The survey can be found online on the Manchester City Council website.

Written by

contributor

Tags: gay village, Manchester, manchester city council, survey

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap