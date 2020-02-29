Preview: Words Weekend at the Lowry

The inaugural Words Weekend took place at Sage Gateshead, and a third edition will take place in London later this year. But for its second edition, the festival will be taking over The Lowry at Salford.

There will be over 60 events, taking place over five spaces of the iconic venue. Every event will be accessible and BSL interpreted (by Manchester Deaf Centre), and 25% of the programme will be free.

Words Weekend aims to unite communities and ignite imaginations with a packed programme of talks, workshops, panel discussions, book signings, family events, music and spoken word.

According to Words Weekend, themselves:

“The names announced so far include local and international talent who champion diversity, social inclusion and the rich musical and literary history of the North West. Through the power of words and stories, Words Weekend aims to unite communities and ignite imaginations.”

They’re not kidding! Festival highlights include bestselling writer, Adam Kay; singer-songwriter and activist Bob Geldof, KBE; presenter, writer and activist Katie Piper; explorer and writer, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, 3rd Baronet, OBE; broadcaster John Humphrys; writer Helen Fielding; writer David Nicholls; actors Anne Reid, MBE and Derek Jacobi CBE; singer-songwriter Frank Turner; and comedian and author Njambi McGrath.

What a line-up!

I, myself, am looking forward to seeing Katie Piper In Conversation and Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi In Conversation. Piper, especially, has inspired me massively with her burn-victim activism and advocacy, whilst Reid and Jacobi have both appeared in quality film and television.

An event like no other, this festival offers ordinary people the chance to see living legends in the flesh, discussing their careers, personal lives and topical subjects.

And if you’re not star-struck, like I clearly am, there are dozens of events exploring interesting subjects, ranging from forensic psychology and endometriosis to women in literature and sex workers’ rights. So, something for everybody!

The events are not too long, nor are they too expensive (as aforementioned, 1/4 of them are free). They are affordable, accessible, and promise to be interesting.

So, if you’re looking for something fun to do during the final weekend of March, why not try something different and spend your weekend with words?

Words Weekend runs at the Lowry from 27th until 29th of March.