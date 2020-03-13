Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
Students occupy university buildings for four nights in solidarity with UCU strikes International students flee UK as home countries lockdown Coronavirus: live updates as UK unis start to take measures Mental health struggles among UK students increasing Greater Manchester comes together to help those affected by Flybe collapse UK unis cancel exams and move towards online teaching amidst coronavirus panic Coronavirus death in Manchester Day 2 of the student occupation of Uni Place Coronavirus false alarm at Oak House Students occupy University Place in solidarity with UCU strikes
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

UK unis cancel exams and move towards online teaching amidst coronavirus panic

Read More

//Breaking: UK unis cancel exams and move towards online teaching amidst coronavirus panic More

// Live News:

Coronavirus: live updates as UK unis start to take measures

Read More

//Live: Coronavirus: live updates as UK unis start to take measures More

  • Mancunion
  • Music
  • Coronavirus and cancellations: Navigating complaints in a crisis
Photo: Dr. Fred Murphy @ Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Dr. Fred Murphy @ Wikimedia Commons

Coronavirus and cancellations: Navigating complaints in a crisis

Written on . Posted in Music

The music industry has not been immune to the impact of the coronavirus with the cancellation of a string of gigs.

The Who have postponed a UK tour, while other big acts like Madonna, Stormzy and BTS have also cancelled concerts.

Even across the pond Californian festival Coachella has been postponed and South by South West festival (SXSW) was cancelled for the first time in 34 years.

Now hundreds of bands, most from the independent scenes of their respective countries, have been left hanging – Pigsx7 had to cancel additional gigs in New York and Los Angeles following the cancellation of SXSW.

There are also concerns over what other festivals could be affected. However, last week Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said she was pressing ahead with the 50th anniversary festival.

American musician Laura Jane Grace tweeted that some bands were cancelling because their insurers were altering contracts to not cover damage done by the virus. This was confirmed by Neil Anderson, the tour manager of Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro (see tweet below).

Not only could this be incredibly damaging to the industry it could also cause a backlog of dates with many shows being pushed back, resulting in massive expenses for artists and already struggling independent venues.

 

Tweets on the Corona Virus.

The underground music scene is being dealt a a hefty blow yet again following the Brexit complications which made international touring into UK an ever harder process.

Some of the most innovative venues in Manchester, including the Academy, Yes and even Satan’s Hollow, have had difficulties with bookings. Although there have been underlying restrictions and cancellations of various events, both big and small, it is important to remember that safety measures are the utmost priority. Many of the events announced as cancelled are set to be rescheduled and ticketholders should keep updated using official ticket outlets.

Written by

contributor

Tags: coronavirus, music industry, touring

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap