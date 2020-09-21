Manchester students face curfew after “significant” Covid breaches

The University of Manchester has warned students living in halls they could face a curfew after “significant breaches of covid regulations”.

An email to students said that despite repeated warnings students had been flouting social distancing rules over the weekend.

Large numbers of university security staff and Greater Manchester Police officers were in attendance at one mass gathering in Fallowfield.

The email to students currently living in halls read: “This is placing additional and unnecessary pressure on these teams.

“As a result of this, active consideration is being given to introducing a curfew across all Halls and/or other restrictive measures.

“We really want to avoid this but if residents fail to adhere to social distancing rules we will be faced with no alternative.”

According to the email, a disciplinary process has been initiated against a number of students.

Others have been warned they could be handed fines or even kicked off their academic courses if the behaviour continues.

The email went on: “You should also be aware that GMP are actively monitoring the situation and are very concerned at the scenes they have witnessed.

“They have already handed out some fixed penalty notices to students and will be reviewing footage gathered over the course of this weekend.

“They have the power to issue fixed notice penalties for which repeated breaches can rise up to £3,200.

“Whilst appreciating that the start of the university year is traditionally a time of significant social interaction, we ask that you each help support the wellbeing of everyone in halls, and in the wider community, by following the law and the University guidelines for COVID.”

It comes after students in Manchester Metropolitan University halls were forced to self-isolate after a “100-strong” party.

A University of Manchester spokesperson said: “We have been very clear to students that they must respect social distancing rules and all other restrictions to keep themselves and others safe.

“If students do not comply, they will face disciplinary action from the University, which could lead to expulsion, and we will not hesitate to involve the police if necessary. Some students have already been issued with fixed penalty notices by the police.

“Additional security officers have been deployed in Fallowfield and further reminders sent. Details of offending students are being recorded and a number of these will now go through our disciplinary process.”