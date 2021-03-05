Celebrate International Women’s Week with MACFEST.

In celebration of International Women’s Week, the Muslim Arts and Culture Festival (MACFEST) are hosting a week of free digital events which you can enjoy from the comfort and safety of your own home. The events appreciate and promote the work of incredible women from a range of different cultures and backgrounds.

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS:

SUNDAY 7 MARCH

Women of all faiths celebrate International Women’s Week and their cultural heritage.

Join the event for art and cultural activities: poetry, comedy, readings and showcasing of cultural artefacts. Guest speakers; Gabrielle Adlestone, Marie-Banzon Prince Foundation for Ethnic Understanding.

Book Tickets: MACFEST2021: Women of Faith Celebrate their Cultural Heritage Tickets, Sun 7 Mar 2021 at 14:00 | Eventbrite

MONDAY 8 MARCH

Women of the Kalasha and Other Pakistani Women.

Join Dr Amineh Hoti, an author and executive director of the Centre for Dialogue and Action in a presentation about Pakistani women and their stories, including women from The Kalash valley.

Book Tickets: MACFEST2021: Women of the Kalasha and Other Pakistani Women Tickets, Mon 8 Mar 2021 at 18:00 | Eventbrite

WEDNESDAY 10 MARCH

A presentation on ‘The Black Queens of Islam’ by Ismeal Lea South.

An exciting event of the Untold History of The Black Queens of Islam. This presentation celebrates Black (African & Afro-Caribbean) Muslim women who were trailblazer scholars, academics, activists, artists, entrepreneurs, warriors and artists. Through his talk, Ismael challenges the ignorance, misconceptions and negative perceptions in society.

Ismael Lea South is an independent cultural researcher on Black (African & African Caribbean) British history and British Muslim History for over 10 years. His work has been used by publication houses, academic papers, heritage organisations, cultural community organisations and archiving initiatives nationwide.

Book Tickets: MACFEST 2021: The Black Queens of Islam Tickets, Wed 10 Mar 2021 at 18:00 | Eventbrite

THURSDAY 11 MARCH

A panel event with five women who converted to Islam from different backgrounds and countries.

Find out how their lives were completely transformed in a positive way by their conversion. Discover their stories and the challenges they had to face.

Panel discussion is followed by Q&A from the audience.

Panellists:

Yvonne Ridley: (British), author, and freelance columnist

Sherifa Tamsin Madgwick: (American/Emirati), Cultural Public Speaker & Events Cultural Consultant, Dubai

Amna Jameel: (Polish), a puppeteer

Sara Adio: (British), Muslim Heritage Researcher, Managing Director

Moderator: Safiya Florence Ascoli-Ball, (French British), Freelance Translator and Editor & Pilates Instructor.

Book Tickets: MACFEST2021: Muslim Women Converts: Celebration and Challenges Tickets, Thu 11 Mar 2021 at 17:00 | Eventbrite

SATURDAY 13 MARCH

Women politicians and Life in Afghanistan: Hello from Afghanistan.

Join Fawzia Koofi, author of ‘The Favored Daughter’, Member of the Afghan Parliament and Chair of the Women, Civil Society and Human Rights Commission, for a special MACFEST International Women’s Week event. In conversation with Qaisra Shahraz, Fawzia will talk about her life as a politician, fighting for women’s rights, girls’ education and the challenges faced under the threat of the Taliban.

Hosted by: Qaisra Shahraz MBE, Novelist, Women’s rights campaigner and Educationalist.

Chief Guest: Yasmin Qureshi, MP for Bolton & Shadow Minister for International Development.

Book Ticket: MACFEST2021:Women politician and Life in Afghanistan:Hello from Afghanistan Tickets, Sat 13 Mar 2021 at 12:00 | Eventbrite

‘Muslim Women and Politics’ with speakers from Greece, Pakistan and the UK.

Special International Women Week panel about ‘Muslim Women and Politics’ with Anna Stamou from Greece, Munaza Hasan from Pakistan and three UK politicians: Julie Ward, Yasmine Darr and Dzidra Noor, as they discuss, their lives, achievements and challenges faced by them in the world of politics.

Dr Amina Easat-Daas, a lecturer in ‘Politics, People & Place’ at Leicester De Montfort University will discuss Muslim women’s political participation in France and Belgium and compare this with the situation in the UK.

She will outline how popular narratives frame Muslims as outsiders to Western society and Muslim women as oppressed.

Book Tickets: MACFEST 2021: Muslim Women & Politics: Celebrations and Challenges Tickets, Sat 13 Mar 2021 at 16:00 | Eventbrite

FINAL DAY EVENT: SUNDAY 14 MARCH

A celebration with Muslim women of Greater Manchester as they celebrate their cultural heritage. They will share their personal stories, poetry, paintings, recipes, artefacts, music, performance, celebrate famous women from their country of origin. Learn about ‘Bakhoor’ ceremony, the women craft of Egypt and of course food even digitally.

Book Tickets: Macfest2021: Celebrating International Women’s day Tickets, Sun 14 Mar 2021 at 14:00 | Eventbrite

Tickets can also be purchased on the MACFEST website: CALENDAR | MACFEST.