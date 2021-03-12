Join Fashion Soc’s Fashion Business Panel Discussion

UoM’s Fashion Society is hosting its first-ever panel discussion on 17th March at 6pm. Topics such as sustainability and representation will be discussed as well as work experience opportunities in the fashion industry.

Lydia, the president of the fashion society explains her motivation behind the event, ‘I believe that hearing from a variety of voices in the industry is the best way to be inspired.’

Speakers for this panel event come from wide range of backgrounds and diverse experience in the fashion industry, including:

Dale Hicks from the Fashion Network, an expert at running panel discussion events with some great industry insights.

Dre from Native Youth, an experienced marketer in the industry

Nichole from Black In Fashion Instagram page dedicated to represent and connect black individuals in fashion and beauty industry.

Costy from Renoon, a technology start-up which helps people find sustainable products to avoid misleading ‘greenwashing’ companies. She is the community organiser for the company.

Kupa Matondo, a fashion stylist and founder of afar jewellery brand.

Ben, with the username of @thefashionboyy on TikTok, is a fashion TikToker with over 95k followers.

Katie, UoM’s Fashion society’s social media manager and owner of the student start-up eco-friendly and hand-stitched brand Luna lane accessories, where 25% of the profits are donated to another University of Manchester’s student-led charity project, Once A Month.

‘We have decided to create this business panel discussion as a means of connecting members with each other and those playing an active role in the industry. We hope this event will provide perspectives on topics such as sustainability and representation’, Lydia, president of the fashion society.

Their event can be found here.

Fashion Society’s Facebook and Instagram