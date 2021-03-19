Homemade nail art: Trendy designs you can recreate yourself

Even though trips to the nail salon are currently on halt, nail inspiration has been flooding our feeds. Perhaps with quarantine, people have had an increasing thirst for extravagance and what else says “extra” than fabulously intricate art at the tip of your fingers. In 2021, nail art is definitely a must, every Instagram model and blogger is rocking look after look and you can hop on the trend too. While we patiently wait for salons to re-open on the 12th of April, here are some trendy nail art looks that you can re-create at home with some basic tools and a bit of determination.